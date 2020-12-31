WLET - Len Preslar

Better served

The Dec. 22 letter “My predictions” reflects typical mischaracterizations of Democrats, based in myth, designed to divide us. The truth: since World War II, our country has had higher GDP growth, smaller budget deficits, higher job growth, when led by Democrat presidents.

Polls affirm most Americans favor fairer taxes, fair elections, gun management, effective climate, environment and immigration policies and police accountability. All these are part of President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for us -- not gun confiscation, open borders or defunding police. And policy based on societal need is not authoritarianism. Fiscal responsibility, yes; fiscal confiscation to benefit the wealthy, no.

It’s not about President Trump, it’s about us. Not power, position and posturing; rather people, policy and progress. When both parties seek and find this truth, we will be better served. When his supporters realize he doesn’t care about their hopes and needs, only his, they will be better served. We truly have much more common ground than the rhetoric portrays. We need to tell elected leaders we expect them to begin service on Jan. 20, not the next election campaign; to work for us, not against one another; to plow the common ground, not pontificate on extreme positions.