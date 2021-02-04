WLET - Len Preslar

A low bar
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week told fellow Republicans to stop infighting, to focus instead on Democrats. What about focusing on policy, and us?
I was a longstanding Republican, but no longer; I am now independent. Extremists and former President Trump corrupted the party by radicalization and disrespect for truth.
The party needs serious reform. A start would be to state clearly that the election was not rigged, and to censure members who call for violence or voice QAnon conspiracies. It’s a low bar, but it’s a start.
Thank God for The Lincoln Project, Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, and other Republicans speaking out. Meanwhile, Congress needs to work for the people.
Imagine a football team with two quarterbacks, half the team supporting each quarterback. When either quarterback plays, those who prefer the other act out, misfire and play half-heartedly. That is not a Super Bowl team.
Our leadership must perform like a Super Bowl team, competing on performance, not for power. We must observe our leaders just as owners observe their players, and hold them accountable. Those who perform, for us, should play. We are the “owners” of this democracy; our vote is the power of this democracy. When our representatives act out of self-interest, call them out. If they fail to work for us, call them out. Affirm them when they work to advance our country.