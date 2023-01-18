WLET - Len Preslar

Leaders who don't lead

The Saturday op-ed "It’s time to govern …" was spot on. Instead of playing games with the debt ceiling, we should be about the people's business. Republicans, whose unaffordable tax cut for the wealthy contributed to our debt, are playing a dangerous game. Most citizens agree what our policies should be on immigration, gun crime, fair taxation, election system reform, reproductive rights, health care costs and fiscal responsibility.

Proposals exist for all these, but Republican leadership prefers to create chaos rather than seeking reasonable agreement.

The false premise that government is a "swamp" undermines effective government. Neither government nor business enterprises are per se good or bad. Investments in both realms, if consistent with our needs, are worthwhile. Oversight in both is also necessary, as we’ve seen abuses promulgated by self-serving leaders in both. Why denigrate government and trust only free enterprise to accomplish things we wish done? Instead, we should fear the concentration of power in either realm.

In both realms, the same principles underlie success: a purpose, strategy and plan; goals based on the desires of consumers; funding for the plans (for government, fair and enforced taxation); hiring, training and supporting of employees to serve with excellence; and means of accountability. It’s hard work, but not rocket science. So why can’t Congress make progress?

When leaders fail to acknowledge our preferences, lie to us and distort issues and seek personal power rather than solutions to problems, they are not serving us. These leaders betray our trust and must be voted out. “

Len Preslar

Winston-Salem