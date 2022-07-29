WLET - Lewis H. Nelson -SUNDAY

A butterfly instead?

The Monarch butterfly is endangered and on the verge of extinction. The absence of this gold-and-black flying beauty will be another loss to humanity.

Maybe our city should choose the Monarch as the art sculpture instead of the dandelion. We could, also, start a program to encourage planting milkweed, the Monarch’s main source on which to lay their eggs and for the caterpillars to eat before weaving their cocoons. Bees love the milkweed flowers which have a mild, sweet smell.