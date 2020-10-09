WLET - Linda Arrigo

Vote for change

As a parent, I have always supported my children’s schools and teachers. I’ve been an active member of the PTA and did a few stints as room parent. I have, however, gained a new appreciation for teachers since remote learning began last March. Our teachers are amazing, dedicated, hard-working professionals.

I think it is a terrible shame that the North Carolina legislature doesn’t seem to value our teachers as they should or as they claim. Teacher pay in N.C. is still in the bottom half of all states. But when you remove the supplements given by local counties, our teacher pay lands among the lowest. Per pupil spending is even more dismal. N.C. ranks 48th in the nation, which is pathetic!

In addition, many of our schools are bursting at the seams and in need of repair. Infrastructure spending is desperately needed, especially with students returning to poorly ventilated buildings.

That’s why I am supporting Terri LeGrand for N.C. Senate District 31 and Dan Besse for N.C. House District 74. Terri and her daughters attended N.C. public schools. Dan also attended public school and his mother was a public school teacher and principal.