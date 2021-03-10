WLET - Linda Cole - SATURDAY

Newly empowered

The newly empowered Democratic Party is moving beyond the previous train wreck administration. Over 81 million Americans appreciate having Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as president. He’s a servant of the people, someone we can trust, a man who values women and doesn’t need to be worshipped and adored!

Kamala Harris has committed her life in service to community, state and country. As San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, senator and now vice president of the United States, she is extremely qualified to hold the office of the presidency.

The new administration can now work toward: (1) adding two more states (2) dumping the Electoral College so “we the people” really have the final say in electing the president (3) providing affordable housing for everyone everywhere (4) continuing cancel culture to rid us of hate, bigotry and racism (4) implementing a tax system that’s fairer to the majority (5) reforming, not defunding, police departments and (6) disarming gun owners who kill in the name of “standing their ground” or because they “feared for their life.”