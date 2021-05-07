 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Linda F. Wooten - SUNDAY
0 comments

WLET - Linda F. Wooten - SUNDAY

  • 0

Serving the community

When I retired two years ago after having worked all my life, I knew I wanted to volunteer in some capacity within my community, not only to fulfill my need to give back, but to actually contribute with the goal of helping others. So after traveling a bit in the beginning, in response to a request in the Journal for volunteers to deliver meals to seniors, I reached out to Senior Services.

I have been delivering various routes for a year and a half and find that the people we serve are beyond grateful. These are folks who either need assistance to ensure they have an adequate food supply or are, for whatever reasons, unable to shop or prepare meals for themselves. Clients offer sincere gratitude for the food, often thanking me personally for giving it to them. I have grown to know the ones I see routinely, and look forward to seeing them on my routes.

Meals on Wheels is an extremely important service to our community that serves about 1,500 older adults each year. Now that Senior Services has returned to hot meal delivery, the need for volunteers is great and there are many opportunities available for routes. Please consider joining the other volunteers and me in helping local older adults. Getting involved is easy and the personal reward you experience will be well worth your time.

For more information visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Holly Beck, Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager, 336-721-3411 directly.

Linda F. Wooten

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News