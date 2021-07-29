WLET - Linda Patrick - SUNDAY

The free market
No, the government isn’t requiring Americans to get vaccinated — the free market is.
Remember the free market? Republicans worshipped it when they were profiting from it. Now that it requires some common sense from them, they’re against it.
The free market wants its employees to be vaccinated so they won’t infect customers. The free market wants its customers to be vaccinated so they won’t infect employees. It turns out that COVID is bad for business. Who knew?
Ignore the hypocrites. Get vaccinated.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem