WLET - Linda Patrick

Stubborn insistence

“It has to stop. Mr. President, you have not condemned this language or these actions. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.

“Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. I’m doing my best to keep it together. All of this is wrong."

That was Republican Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting systems manager, pleading with former President Trump to turn the temperature down on Dec. 1.

Instead, Trump raised the temperature. And people were hurt. And someone got shot. And someone got killed.

This is sickening. Republicans' attempts to defend this or change the subject is sickening.

Please, please, please, Republicans, for the love of God and country, wake up! You and your stubborn insistence on supporting Trump, no matter what he does, are destroying the nation.

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem