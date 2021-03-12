WLET - Linda Patrick

Too much snark

The March 12 letter “Energy failure” was unnecessarily snarky. Yes, you can still use solar panels when there’s six feet on snow on the ground, but what about in the middle of a heavy snowstorm? Who’s going to stand outside and sweep all the panels?

Nevertheless, I concede, the Texas energy grid failed because of the grid itself, not because of wind turbines. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was wrong to try to blame the problem on “green” energy – it was the failure of his administration and previous Republican administrations to hold their energy supplier liable. And now Texans are having to pay millions for the privilege of thumbing their noses at the feds.

It hardly seems worth it.

But there’s no need to be insulting. We should be able to discuss these matters rationally.

That goes for the writer of “No ‘Green New Deal’” (March 10), too. There was no need to be nasty about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. So she once worked as a bartender. So what? Bartenders are highly knowledgeable artisans with good people skills.

Let's all take a tip from President Biden and try to be a little more civil.

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem