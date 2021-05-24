WLET - Linda Patrick

Over the top
The May 24 letter “Common courtesy” is a bit over the top.
Yes, Republicans in Congress are a little nutty these days – and nutty for guns, which some want to carry onto the legislative floor. Yes, Rep. Virginia Foxx’s “power play” was rude, costly and makes us all look bad.
But talk about throwing bombs or hiding bombs is ridiculous and undermines the letter writer’s point. We’re nowhere near that point. The only “bomb-throwers” are verbal bomb-throwers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
It’s all verbal at this point. There have been no fist-fights, no one has drawn guns. Please don’t give them any ideas.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem