WLET - Linda Patrick

Biblical contradiction

The writer of the Oct. 6 letter “When life begins” tries to reconcile biblical passages about when life begins, some saying that life begins when a baby draws its first breath and others that say life begins at conception.

He writes, “When a baby is in the womb of his or her mother, the mother provides the breath that the baby needs to live and, therefore, even though the baby is not breathing on its own, that baby is a living human being.”

But that’s not what the Bible says.

It’s also not what the possessors of the Hebrew Bible have for centuries believed it to say.

Saying that the mother breathes for the child is not in the Bible; it’s an imaginative convention created by the letter writer in an attempt to paper over a biblical contradiction.