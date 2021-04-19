 Skip to main content
WLET - Linda Patrick
WLET - Linda Patrick

Greene's caucus

Your April 18 editorial, “The threat of white supremacy,” couldn’t have been more timely as we learned over the weekend about an attempt led by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to organize what would essentially be a white supremacy caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.

When news first broke of her “America First” caucus, which involved recruiting people with "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and a return to an architectural style that "befits the progeny of European architecture," her spokesperson confirmed its existence with enthusiasm. Other conservative extremists like Rep. Matt Gaetz, currently being investigated for alleged “improprieties” with an underaged girl, said he would join.

But after her plans proved embarrassing for the GOP, generating criticism from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, she began backpedaling, claiming that "she didn't approve that language and has no plans to launch anything." She went on to blame a staffer — and the media, which she accused of “false narratives” and focusing on race to “divide the American people with hate through identity politics.”

This is an echo of her denial of following QAnon and other conspiracy theories, claiming that she had “been allowed to believe things that weren’t true.”

“Allowed”? Who “allowed” her?

One “America first” principle she’s learned well from former President Trump: never accept responsibility for anything. It’s always someone else’s fault.

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem

