WLET - Linda Patrick

Fighting fire
If anybody can sue anybody for participating in an abortion or the thought-crime of considering participating in an abortion, per the new anti-choice law in Texas, then I can’t wait for the new laws allowing us to sue anybody for participating in any way, including via thought-crime, in a murder using a gun.
Bye, bye, Smith & Wesson. Bye, bye, Barrett, Beretta and Colt. Bye, bye, NRA.
It’s time for Democrats to fight fire with fire. Fascist Republican oppression has been out of control for far too long.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem