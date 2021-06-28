WLET - Linda Patrick

A dishonest movement

There’s plenty of dishonesty to go around in politics today, but I don’t know any movement more dishonest than the pro-life movement, which in all actuality should be called the “pro-fetus movement.”

Kudos for calling out state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s doubtful anecdote about a “born alive” baby that doesn’t seem to actually exist (“Krawiec’s claims behind abortion bill questioned,” June 21). The “pro-life” movement is full of stories like this, as well as unproved claims about when life begins, when a fetus is viable, etc. It’s all intended, not to illuminate the issue, but make it cloudier so they can cut abortion rights one more time. Every bill they pass is intended to move the issue one more iota in the direction they prefer.

You can always tell they’re lying when they say they’re passing a new restriction intended to protect the health of pregnant women.

And kudos to Gov. Roy Cooper for vetoing their latest anti-choice monstrosity (“Governor vetoes abortion bill,” June 26). If Republicans truly cared about women, Black people or people with Downs syndrome, they'd be doing a lot more than trying to block abortions for those reasons.