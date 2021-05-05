WLET - Linda Winikoff

Genocide politicization

As a direct descendent of Armenian genocide victims, I am deeply offended by the politicization of the genocide in a recent letter to the Readers’ Forum (“Abortion v. adoption,” April 27). Along with U.S. Jim Crow laws, and the near extermination of Native Americans, Adolf Hitler used the Armenian genocide as incentive for the Holocaust.

Until President Biden’s recent announcement, most Americans likely were unaware that the Armenian genocide ever occurred. Many undoubtedly still do not know. The century-long denial of this horrific event in world history is proof of the power of "who controls the narrative.”

To cite the Armenian genocide merely to further an unrelated political purpose continues the blatant disregard of the enormity of this tragedy for the genocide’s victims and their families.

