WUSED - Linnea Patrick - SUNDAY

The following quote from the end of Heather Cox Richardson's commentary on May 5 illuminates the current political landscape: "While today's drama played out among the Republicans, Biden and his administration kept moving forward. When asked about his support for Cheney, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said simply, 'One-hundred percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration.' Asked about McConnell's comment at today's press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, 'I guess the contrast for people is 100% of our focus is on delivering relief to the people and getting the pandemic under control.'"

I read those quotes in reverse order and shudder in disbelief.

Linnea Patrick

Winston-Salem

