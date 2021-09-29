WLET - Lissy Cash

Punishment

The reverend who wrote the Sept. 28 letter “God’s plan” needs to brush up on her hermeneutics.

She writes: “Numbers 5 is about the seriousness of the sin of adultery. The punishment is for the woman’s body who broke her covenant with her husband. Adultery could lead to the threat of a miscarriage, but the water of bitterness is not for aborting fetuses.”

But that’s not what the Scripture says. The “water of bitterness” is given by the priest to the woman who is suspected of breaking her covenant with her husband, i.e. cheating. All that is required is suspicion.

And in this context, “miscarriage” and “abortion” is the same thing. It's still a fetus that is killed by God — which is apparently OK if adultery is involved?

An interesting side note: I can find no biblical reference to punishment for men who are suspected of breaking their covenants. Punishment is reserved for women. Just like today.

Lissy Cash

Winston-Salem