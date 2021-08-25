WLET - Liz Noland

 Skip to main content
Supporting media literacy

The Aug. 17 letter “Media literacy needed” asked why N.C. schools aren’t teaching media literacy. In fact, there are highly qualified educators in every school right now whose professional teaching standards include media literacy: school librarians. While helping students find books for self-directed reading is the most visible part of our job, it is not the only thing we do. We also help teachers and students locate, evaluate and utilize a variety of resources — books, newspapers, websites, blogs, social media and more — to support classroom learning and their personal information needs.

The question to ask is, what is keeping our school librarians from doing in-depth media literacy instruction for our students? The answer is lack of resources. During teacher workweek to ostensibly prepare for students to return to my school library, I was not able to spend any time planning lessons. Instead, our district’s school librarians are spending multiple weeks inventorying textbooks and distributing Chromebooks to students. These are jobs that in other districts and states are done by support and technology staff. However, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools has reduced its library assistant hours and did not hire any additional permanent IT staff to support its new 1:1 student Chromebook program. Our students lose out on media literacy education because our jobs have become paraprofessional roles that don’t utilize librarians’ knowledge and professional training.

If you care about media literacy, ask your elected school board members and state legislators why they are not adequately funding our school library programs.

Liz Noland

Winston-Salem

