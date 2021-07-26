WLET - Liz Wilson

 Skip to main content
Leave Tanglewood as is

I read with dismay about the proposed Tanglewood events center, especially because one of the events imagined would be annual gun shows (“Tanglewood even center on hold,” July 23). We already have gun shows at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and I have personally witnessed people loading up huge cartloads of guns and ammunition there.

Considering the number of shootings locally, do we really need to have more gun shows? Wouldn’t it be better to leave Tanglewood as it is with opportunities for hiking, bicycle riding, outdoor holiday events, equestrian facilities, garden and family outdoor activities?

Liz Wilson

Winston-Salem

