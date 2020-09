Braggart

I had to look up the spelling for “braggart” and also saw that it listed “blowhard” and “windbag.”

Perhaps when a newer edition of the dictionary is published they will use President Trump as the perfect example.

He is a liar, a cheat, an accused rapist, crook and how the heck did he get away with paying only $750 two years in federal taxes?

Liz Wilson

Winston-Salem