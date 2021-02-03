WLET - Locke Glenn

Biden's promises

Regarding the $1.9 trillion spending plan that President Joe Biden laid out, I am worried by his response to the counteroffer proposed by the Republicans.

I voted for Biden primarily because of his repeated promises to work across the aisle and to bring our country back to the middle. I am neither a Republican nor Democrat, and I strongly disapproved of former President Trump's leadership and rhetoric, which I believe has led to increasing divisiveness within the U.S. I almost always agreed with the negative press that Trump received (or brought upon himself) in the media.

However, I am concerned that Biden's flat-out refusal to work with Republicans on this incredibly expensive spending plan is not going to get the media attention it deserves. If he does in fact continue to refuse to compromise, this would lead me to believe that his campaign promises were lies. This should be an easy situation for a compromise to occur, and if it does not, I hope the media will apply the same standard that was applied to Trump.

Biden needs to be called out for this, and he should be asked to explain why he has decided to renege on his promises of moderation to the American people.

Locke Glenn

Winston-Salem