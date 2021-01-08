WLET - Lois Gerhardt

 Skip to main content
A wonderful experience

My husband and I had wonderful experience getting our vaccinations at Davidson Community College in Thomasville on Jan 7.

The registration was online and easy to access. It was much more efficient than using phone lines. After registering, an email was sent to all with a map of college, parking facilities and the building where the injections would be given. Upon arrival, there were volunteers aplenty to direct us to our destination. Shots were given in a large room by competent medical personnel. We experienced zero waiting time and much courtesy.

Thank you Davidson County for your preparedness.

Lois Gerhardt

Lewisville

