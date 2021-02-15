WLET - Lois Roewade

Do not ask me to applaud Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s scathing diatribe about former President Trump inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. He remained silent after Nov. 3, refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election fair and square, that there was no fraud, no rigging, no steal. He refused to speak out publicly to implore Trump to stop his flame-throwing rhetoric, which McConnell now admits made Jan. 6 foreseeable. His speech following the Senate impeachment trial was hollow, disingenuous: a disgustingly blatant move to save his political career and salvage whatever power he thinks he still has within his party. He based his acquittal vote on maintaining his belief that Trump could not be impeached because he was no longer in office, disrespecting his Senate colleagues who voted that it was constitutionally allowable.