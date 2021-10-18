WLET - Lois Roewade

Who are we?

Every day I read the Journal and the headlines are more and more disturbing. Hardly a day goes by without another shooting on the streets, another kid with a gun at school, another church funds embezzler, another adult sexually molesting a child. What is the matter with us; who have we become as individuals?

Then there’s the legislature, on the brink of passing severely gerrymandered redistricting maps in spite of enormous pleading from citizens to be nonpartisan, transparent, fair. The result? More taxpayer-funded court cases. The current budget includes $9 million for crisis pregnancy centers, most of which are religious-based, unlicensed, unregulated pseudo “clinics” that intimidate women considering abortion with false, unscientific and medically incorrect and disproven information. But zero money for non-religious, licensed medical facilities that provide constitutionally legal abortion and family planning services.