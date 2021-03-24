WLET - Lois Roewade

What is their problem?

What is the Republican fixation with people’s bodies? Across the country, Republican-majority legislatures are a constant attack dog on women’s reproductive rights. One bill gets knocked out of court but they’ve got 10 more in their back pockets. And 10 more after that. Their current favorite anti-abortion maneuver is the fetal heartbeat bill that they say determines embryonic viability at six weeks -- or the moment an electrical current which they falsely call a heartbeat –- is heard by an invasive internal vaginal ultrasound. At six weeks, the embryo is simply a cluster of undifferentiated cells, and few women are even aware that they may be pregnant.

And now HB 358, introduced in the N.C. House, that would ban transgender women from competing on women’s athletic teams at public schools and universities, superseding policies that have existed in major sports organizations for at least a decade. HB 358 also states that “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” Outdated thinking.