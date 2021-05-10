WLET - Lois Roewade

Redistricting … again

Good news: North Carolina will add another congressional district. Bad news: Even before all the census data is released, some Republicans are claiming the new district as theirs. Not hard to see the result of that will only be more court cases paid for by you and me -- the taxpayers.

But there could be a different result if legislators would agree that districts should be drawn to benefit the people who live in them, not the legislators who run in them or the political party that gets the most votes in them. Rocket science mentality is not needed to draw maps that are fair. What’s needed are legislators who agree to use census data, not robot-driven algorithms; who will put aside partisan objectives, who will schedule open and timely hearings for meaningful community input and give it serious consideration before the maps are drawn. There should be no off-camera consultations, and any experts brought in to assist must be vetted to be impartial.