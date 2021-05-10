WLET - Lois Roewade

Redistricting … again
Good news: North Carolina will add another congressional district. Bad news: Even before all the census data is released, some Republicans are claiming the new district as theirs. Not hard to see the result of that will only be more court cases paid for by you and me -- the taxpayers.
But there could be a different result if legislators would agree that districts should be drawn to benefit the people who live in them, not the legislators who run in them or the political party that gets the most votes in them. Rocket science mentality is not needed to draw maps that are fair. What’s needed are legislators who agree to use census data, not robot-driven algorithms; who will put aside partisan objectives, who will schedule open and timely hearings for meaningful community input and give it serious consideration before the maps are drawn. There should be no off-camera consultations, and any experts brought in to assist must be vetted to be impartial.
Ultimately the answer is to establish an independent redistricting commission as many other states have done. Such a commission would include an equal number of representatives from both major parties and non-political people. Major donors and lobbyists would not be allowed on the commission. If we want the outcome of gerrymandered districts and more court cases to stop, we have to change the process for redistricting.
Visit ncleg.gov to find phone numbers for your legislators. Call them. Tell them we must have fair maps this time!
Lois Roewade
Pfafftown