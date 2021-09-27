WLET - Lonnie Burshinsky - FRIDAY

When it is

I’m responding to the Sept. 27 letter “Voter ID” because someone has to.

Referring to the Sept. 21 editorial “Voter ID remains a losing proposition," the letter writer says: “You state that the law ‘was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters …’” But the Journal didn’t say that; that was one of the judges who shot the law down.

Nevertheless, the judge was right.

“What do you base this charge on?” the letter writer asks. Here’s what it’s based on: The voter ID laws pushed by Republican legislators allow the use of photo IDs that more white people are likely to have while forbidding the use of photo IDs that Black people are more likely to have. As the Sept. 18 news story “N.C. court strikes down voter ID law” explained, the court testimony included an analysis from a University of Michigan professor who said Black voters are 39% more likely to lack a qualifying photo ID than white registered voters.

No, not everything is about race, but when it is, it is.