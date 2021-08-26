 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Lonnie Burshinsky
0 Comments

WLET - Lonnie Burshinsky

  • 0

The president

The president who arranged to abandon our Kurdish allies in 2019, along with a U.S. air base that Russia then claimed; who turned a blind eye to Iranians who attacked U.S. soldiers and rumors of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers; who arranged the surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban without consulting the Afghan government; who arranged the release of 5,000 Taliban terrorists from prison; who played golf while 400,000 Americans died of a deadly virus; who was twice impeached, once for trying to bribe a foreign official to make up dirt on his political opponent and another time for instigating an attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair presidential election; who praised the murderous Kim Jong-un of North Korea and raised his country to the level of ours via extravagant pageantry; that president wants all of us to know that President Biden is screwing up.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News