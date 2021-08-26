WLET - Lonnie Burshinsky

The president who arranged to abandon our Kurdish allies in 2019, along with a U.S. air base that Russia then claimed; who turned a blind eye to Iranians who attacked U.S. soldiers and rumors of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers; who arranged the surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban without consulting the Afghan government; who arranged the release of 5,000 Taliban terrorists from prison; who played golf while 400,000 Americans died of a deadly virus; who was twice impeached, once for trying to bribe a foreign official to make up dirt on his political opponent and another time for instigating an attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair presidential election; who praised the murderous Kim Jong-un of North Korea and raised his country to the level of ours via extravagant pageantry; that president wants all of us to know that President Biden is screwing up.