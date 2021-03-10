WLET - Lonnie Burshinsky

Media reports

I'll bet you get tired of reading letters that say, “the media never report” things that the media report.

The writer of the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal,’” writing about last month’s Texas energy grid failure, claims that “the media will not say what the price of this fiasco has cost Texans, not to mention the astronomical electric prices.”

It took me about two minutes on Google to find news stories that have reported just those things.

According to a New York Post story published on Feb. 19, the price of power in Texas rose from $50 to $9,000 per megawatt in some cases during the storm.

According to a Fox News story published on Feb. 20, some customers will have to pay as much as $17,000 for their power during the storm.

According to a Feb. 25 CBS story, the storm could cost Texans from $195 billion to $295 billion.

Was there something more particular he needed?