WLET - Lonnie Burshinsky

'Replacement theory'

I don’t regret my vote for President Biden – especially when I consider his lying opposition – but I’m concerned that he may not be doing the right thing at the Southern border. Despite the way he’s tried to urge immigrants to wait, they’re coming. There are logistic and health concerns that need to be addressed, especially if they’re entering the U.S. illegally.

But worse than that chaos by degrees of magnitude is the racist distortions that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is voicing almost nightly and his influence on impressionable conservatives.

His rhetoric about immigrants is straight out of classic white supremacy “replacement theory,” which is vile.

He asserts that Democrats want to allow immigrants in because they’ll become voters who will overwhelm Republicans.

Two things: First, helping refugees escape tortuous situations and become contributing members of American society is just the right thing to do. Refusing to help when we can would be evil.