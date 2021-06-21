WLET - Lonnie Burshinsky

Taking responsibility

The June 19 letter “Election integrity” is a lesson in right-wing propaganda and how easily it sneaks into and poisons rational discourse.

The letter writer says, “Democrats should have known that any deviation from standard election practice might suggest fraud, but, under the pandemic guise, chose that time to change voting rules in critical states anyway …”

But it was Republicans in swing states that changed the rules — under the pandemic, not the pandemic “guise.” And the fraud was suggested by their presidential candidate before any votes were even cast.

“President Trump’s attorneys prepared this evidence, and two members of the Supreme Court were ready to hear the case” — which means that seven were not. The majority of justices knew that the “case” was a bunch of hogwash.

I will give the writer credit for admitting that it was the “perception” of illegality that persisted — not illegality. But it’s still the Republicans who erred. All Democrats did was try to make sure that every legitimate vote was counted.

The letter writer is essentially making excuses for the Republicans who happily followed the former president’s Big Lie.