WLET - Lonnie Kirkman - SUNDAY

Maybe not

According to the writer of the Nov. 19 letter “Evening the score,” Republican legislators rejected Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 to even the score for the Democrats rejecting nominee Robert Bork in 1987.

“Seeking revenge” is probably not as strong a defense of Republican behavior as the writer thinks, but OK.

It’s strange, though, that they didn’t try to take their revenge on Clinton nominees Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1993) or Stephen Breyer (1994), or on Obama nominees Sonia Sotomayor (2009) or Elena Kagan (2010). Instead, they waited … for what, exactly?

One must admire a group of people that holds a grudge for almost 30 years. Or maybe not. Maybe that's part of what's wrong with politics these days.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem