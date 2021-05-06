WLET - Lonnie Kirkman

I don't understand why liberals and the media are surprised at Republicans embracing former President Trump's Big Lie while denouncing Rep. Liz Cheney for telling the truth. This is the party of Benghazi, Birtherism, trickle-down economics and the "war of Northern Aggression." The party has been disconnected from reality, indulging in its own stash of deceit and fear-mongering, my whole adult life. That's how it wins elections.

And this is why our country is in the mess it's in. This is why medical care is so costly and conservatives think Black Lives Matter is more dangerous than the Proud Boys and other white supremacist Capitol insurrectionists. It’s why they think COVID precautions are oppressive. It’s why they respond to Fox News and why they responded to Trump in the first place. They’d rather hear what they like than what’s true.