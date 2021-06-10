WLET - Lonnie Kirkman

The greatest threat

Why is climate change the greatest security threat to our nation, as the Joint Chiefs of Staff say?

It will lead to reduced natural resources, such as farm land and fresh water, over which people will fight.

The lack of farmland and fresh water will lead to increased food prices. The price of lumber will also increase as forests overheat and dry up.

It will lead to millions of climate immigrants, leaving lands that can no longer sustain life for foreign lands that promise better futures — including the United States. They’ll enter, legally or illegally. Like it or not, they'll bring problems.

It will lead to northern ice melting into open waters, creating possibly oil sources — over which nations will fight.

It will lead to higher heating and cooling bills in almost every state, including North Carolina.

It will lead to increased forest fires, greater droughts, greater flooding, greater climate chaos.

These changes will lead to even more anxiety and insecurity among Americans who will listen to even more extreme demagogues and conspiracy theorists and panic, acting out their insanity against each other.