 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Lonnie Kirkman
0 Comments

WLET - Lonnie Kirkman

  • 0

The greatest threat

Why is climate change the greatest security threat to our nation, as the Joint Chiefs of Staff say?

It will lead to reduced natural resources, such as farm land and fresh water, over which people will fight.

The lack of farmland and fresh water will lead to increased food prices. The price of lumber will also increase as forests overheat and dry up.

It will lead to millions of climate immigrants, leaving lands that can no longer sustain life for foreign lands that promise better futures — including the United States. They’ll enter, legally or illegally. Like it or not, they'll bring problems.

It will lead to northern ice melting into open waters, creating possibly oil sources — over which nations will fight.

It will lead to higher heating and cooling bills in almost every state, including North Carolina.

It will lead to increased forest fires, greater droughts, greater flooding, greater climate chaos.

These changes will lead to even more anxiety and insecurity among Americans who will listen to even more extreme demagogues and conspiracy theorists and panic, acting out their insanity against each other.

Climate change will affect every aspect of our lives.

Of course the Joint Chiefs of Staff are right. What other threat comes close to this?

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News