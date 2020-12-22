WLET - Lonnie Kirkman

Comprehension skills

A little fact-checking is needed here:

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, speaking to the Senate in defense of trying to overthrow the election, recently said, "After four years of being told the last election was fake, the same people are telling us if you have any concerns about election integrity you're a nut case, sit down and shut up."

His claim is just not true. I was here four years ago. I remember what was said.

There may have been outliers, but most of my Democratic friends were upset because Donald Trump won the election. They knew that he lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College. That made him the president.

They also noted, as the Mueller report confirmed, that Trump seemed awfully cozy with the Russians. And they noted that our intelligence agencies told us that Russia tried to influence the election in Trump’s favor. They did so by spreading fake news on social media that made Hillary Clinton look bad and Trump look good.

None of that was saying that the election was fake. And none of it has been debunked; it all happened. It was all true.