WLET - Lonnie Kirkman

Imagination

The writer of the Oct. 10 letter “What I’m voting for” demands that readers tell why they’re voting for Joe Biden without mentioning Trump.

But Trump’s character is so awful and his actions so destructive to the country that even many prominent Republican military leaders are voting against him, as you pointed out on Oct. 11 (“Trump’s military”). If the Democratic Party ran a candidate who said, “Elect me and I promise I won’t go on Twitter,” I’d vote for him or her. If the party ran a lampshade, I’d vote for it. Any of those options would be an improvement over Trump. Trump is his own Democratic Party advertisement.

In the meantime, the letter writer lists his reasons for ignoring Trump’s character and voting against Biden. Many of them are figments of his imagination, like his fear that Biden will somehow eliminate the Second Amendment, or his fear that he won’t be able to praise his God without fear.

They claimed the same about President Obama and it was just fear-mongering lies. There’s no reason to believe that Biden would do those things, either.

Republicans vote against what they imagine Biden will do while Democrats vote against what Trump has already done.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem