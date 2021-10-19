 Skip to main content
WLET - Lonnie Kirkman
They did nothing

We’re wasting tax money on city employees who haven’t been vaccinated (“City Oks vaccination bonus,” Oct. 19)? Why? They’ve had months to decide what to do. They decided to do nothing to help us get past this disaster.

"The vaccine has not been tested enough"? It's been "tested" on 218 million Americans. Very few of them are among the 700,000 Americans who have died. 

People have lost their jobs — some lost their lives. Businesses have closed. These city workers did nothing. They may still be infecting people, keeping COVID alive.

Fire them. They can be replaced by people who care about their city. Fire them.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

