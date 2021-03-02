WLET - Lonnie Kirkman

Renovation

In reply to Scott Sexton’s March 2 headline question “Wise or wasteful?” the answer is clear to me: wasteful. The city has invested more than $350,000 in the Patterson Ave. area and nothing has come from it.

“Personally I think (the city) should have taken all that money, bought the property owners out and knocked it all down,” property owner Steve Myers said. I agree.

Sometimes things just don’t work out. Tear them down. Start from scratch.

The whole area should be minimally renovated to decent standards, then rented to artists and other creative types. They always improve neighborhoods.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem