WLET - Lonnie Kirkman

Our financial world

The writer of the April 3 letter “Unintended consequences” informs us that, in regard to raising corporate taxes to pay for President Biden’s infrastructure plan, “increasing corporate taxes results in higher prices for the goods and services they produce, reduced hiring of new employees and likely smaller wage increases and benefits and reduced dividend payouts.”

This “conventional wisdom” seems to go hand in hand with “trickle-down economics.” No offense, but I don’t think either is true.

Reducing the corporate tax rate in 2017 didn’t lead to lower prices or the hiring of new employees or wage and benefit increases, so it doesn’t make sense to say that raising the tax rate would affect any of those things. Companies will charge what the market will bear, and they’ll pay, in worker salaries and benefits, as little as they can get away with. It’s always been that way.

Also, raising prices would put their goods and services out of reach for some, reducing their profits, so it’s not likely to happen.