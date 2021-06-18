WLET - Lori Flores

 Skip to main content
Support the SAVE Act

Supporting the SAVE Act (H277/S249) will substantially lower health-care costs and save taxpayer dollars. In addition, this legislation will provide greater access to health care, particularly to those in rural areas facing shortages in primary care providers.

This bill would allow nurse practitioners (NPs) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to provide the necessary care their education and clinical training has taught them, without requiring a signature from a physician — who may never actually see the patient. NPs and APRNs have masters or doctorate degrees and pass national exams certifying their knowledge to examine, diagnose, and treat patients before being licensed to practice in North Carolina.

Many research studies support the level of care provided by NPs and APRNs and demonstrate the reduced cost of these services. In addition, at least 23 other states and the District of Columbia have already granted full practice authority.

With skyrocketing health-care costs and a health-care system stretched beyond reasonable limits by the pandemic, it is more important than ever for the North Carolina General Assembly to act now and pass the SAVE Act.

Lori Flores

Advance

