WLET - Lorraine Kelly

Prove it

I realize that this isn't exactly local news, which is what you do best, but I feel like it's important for you to report that Trump supporters in Arizona just spent $5.7 million in taxpayer dollars to prove once more that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. This needs to be hammered in — especially when we've got local politicos like Ken Raymond, president of the Forsyth County Republican Party, insisting, over and over again, that Democrats are cheating to win elections.

This is exactly the kind of claim that conservative people — Democrats, back then — used to overthrow the government in Wilmington in 1898. It doesn’t have to be proved, it just has to be repeated over and over again until it becomes accepted. "Everybody knows" essentially means "it's not true, but we're going to pretend it is.”

Columnist Michael Gerson is right to warn us (“Future political violence feels inevitable,” Sept. 29) that Trump followers are likely preparing to fight, literally, the next time they lose an election, and they’ll do so while claiming, “Everybody knows the other side cheated.” This is the result of not holding former President Trump responsible for trying to overthrow the 2020 election.