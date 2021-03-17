 Skip to main content
WLET - Louis Newton
WLET - Louis Newton

Credit where it's due

Regarding a letter published Tuesday titled “Speaking of deleting ...,” the writer heaps thank-you’s on former “take credit for everything, responsibility for nothing” President Trump for giving us the COVID 19 vaccines.

History will note that President Obama, in 2013, released grants to drug companies to begin development of novel vaccines using mRNA technology. This is one reason the current vaccines were able to be released so quickly. Just so folks know.

Louis Newton

Winston Salem

