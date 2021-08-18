WLET - Louise Marlowe

Intervention needed

After the 2016 election, I bought a used Prius because I felt that as far as mitigating fossil fuel use goes, we would have to do it ourselves. A year ago I put solar panels on my house. As a result, both my gasoline bill and electricity bill, plus greenhouse gas emissions, are significantly lower.

I'm fortunate that I can afford those changes. I am also on the waiting list for Arbor Acres, which intends to build a luxury apartment complex without — as far as I know — any alternative energy component. How can it be that a brand new building can go up without renewable energy being required?

What I want to know is what is Winston-Salem going to do? What is Forsyth County going to do? What is North Carolina going to do besides raising the level of roads in the Outer Banks?

Grassroots, local level intervention is necessary for the benefit of all citizens.

Louise Marlowe

Winston-Salem