WLET - Lynn Fountain - TUESDAY

Thanks to the writer of the March 4 letter “Term limit effects.” I have been sitting on this uncomfortable fence for some time: to limit or not to limit.

On the one hand, term limits can force the untimely loss of good leadership and productive governance. On the other hand (and there is always an “other hand”), if the absence of term limits produces a whole slew of nitwits and swamp creatures who answer to others who pay them, not to “we the people,” then that's not for me. And they will sit as long as their donor/investors pay them to sit.