WLET - Lynne K. Thomas - SATURDAY

Reducing energy consumption

I appreciate the writer of the March 4 letter “Renewable alternatives” for pointing out that attention to energy waste is the right way to reduce greenhouse gases.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2020, more than 73% of U.S. electrical use was by residential, commercial and public buildings: heating, cooling, lighting, elevators, appliances, computers and the machinery that manufactures what we consume.

Electric vehicles are coming right along, thanks to ingenuity and amazing engineering. Our focus must be where nearly three-quarters of our problem lies: building energy consumption.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) is a bipartisan bill setting a tax on the sources of greenhouse gases. Such a tax will greatly accelerate needed upgrading and efficiencies in buildings. Tax proceeds will be distributed to ordinary Americans.

Sensible building improvements help lower energy bills, reduce outages and avoid the need for more power plants. As someone who has been in the building energy engineering field for many years, I know we know how to do this. We just need the right incentives.