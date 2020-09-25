WLET - Lynne M. Getz

Commit to peace

Asked to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, President Trump refused. “Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” Trump said. The president’s comments violate every principle and letter of the Constitution. The peaceful transfer of power is the bedrock of democracy. Any president must be willing to accept the will of the voters, and unequivocally disavow violence to stay in power.

Since 2000, the legitimacy of the last three presidents has been questioned by large numbers of Americans, and this should concern us all. Some people questioned the legitimacy of George W. Bush because the election was decided by the Supreme Court; President Barack Obama because he was Black; and Trump because he lost the popular vote. President Trump suggested that he himself, the man with the power of the U.S. government at his disposal, is willing to disregard the will of the voters if it does not go his way.