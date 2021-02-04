WLET - Mack Ferguson - SUNDAY

A shallow view

The writer of the letter “Vacation for Parker,” responding to Kathleen Parker’s Feb. 2 column, “Republican Party gets the death it deserves,” seems to admit that yes, the Republican Party, on the national and even on the state level, is consumed by idiocy. But that doesn’t include him and others on the local level.

I applaud his honesty.

Then he says that he, as a Republican, really only wants two things:

1. to keep what he earns

2. to live in peace and safety

He complains that the media “have cast Republicans as ignorant, selfish dolts unconcerned about anything but themselves.”

He’s not an ignorant dolt, but the two things he wants … are literally for himself. His concerns are literally selfish.