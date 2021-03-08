WLET - Mack Ferguson - TUESDAY

Call ICE

I was reading about people who go into Mexican restaurants and, when told they have to wear a mask, threaten to call ICE.

I just want to say, aside from everything else going on, that to me is about as low as you can get.

First of all, not everybody who works in a Mexican restaurant is an illegal immigrant — probably none of them are — and it’s nothing but straight-up racist to assume they are.

Secondly, these people are essentially saying, “I’m fine with you being here illegally as long as you shut up and serve me, but if you don’t kiss my butt, I’m calling the authorities.” Such people would have been much happier in the Confederacy.

There are indeed deplorable people in the United States, and we seem to find more and more every day. They’re pretty to recognize, too — we can see their faces clearly.

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem