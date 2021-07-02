WLET - Mack Ferguson

Playing Biden
Some people — no one here, I’m sure — are convinced that Donald Trump is still the real president and Joe Biden is not even Joe Biden — he’s being portrayed by an actor. They say his appearances in the White House and on Air Force One and with foreign leaders are being created on a sound stage in Hollywood. They say that the mainstream media is complicit with this deceit.
They say they are not conspiracy theorists.
They’ve yet to address why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell treat Biden like the real thing, or why there are no TV broadcasts, on Fox News, Newsmax or OAN, of Trump speaking from the White House.
I’m sure they’ve got some explanation.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem